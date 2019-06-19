Five charged after incident at south side apartment

Thunder Bay police say a Toronto man and four Thunder Bay residents are all facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime after an incident at a south side apartment on Thursday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Brach were dispatched to a reported assault in progress in the 500 block of Syndicate Avenue South just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release issued Friday by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

No one involved in the incident was in the area when officers first arrived, police said. However, an investigation revealed that individuals likely connected to the reported assault had fled to a nearby apartment building.

Inside the building, officers found water flowing from within a unit into the hallway from underneath the closed door. A loud commotion was also heard coming from within the unit, but there was no response to police inquiries, police said.



Fireworks were then heard being set off inside the same apartment unit, followed by reports of a fire and then a fire alarm being activated.



Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also responded to the incident.



As a result of an ongoing investigation, police said they learned that the people inside the apartment unit were in possession of a large quantity of cash suspected to be obtained through criminal activity. The cash was seized and five people were arrested.

A 22-year-old woman, 36-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, all from Thunder Bay, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. A 27-year-old Toronto man has also been charged with the same offence.

The four accused who reside in Thunder Bay were released with future court dates. The Toronto man appeared in bail court Friday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The reported assault remains under investigation.