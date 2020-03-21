'Our response continues to evolve': Thunder Bay makes changes to city services due to COVID-19

The city of Thunder Bay is modifying and cancelling services in hopes of limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, despite there being no confirmed cases within the city.

City officials announced a list of recent changes on Friday, that affect city service counters, service inspections, parking meters, and animal service adoptions.

"We are being responsible and acting out of an abundance of caution as the COVID-19 situation and our response continues to evolve," said Mayor Bill Mauro in a press release.

As of Monday, March 23, city customer service counters will be closed to the public and only available by appointment. The customer service desk at City Hall will operate on limited hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free on-street parking at meters

Fees for on-street parking have been suspended until April 30, 2020 to allow for "easy and timely" pick-up and drop off at local businesses. Regulated parking rules will continue to apply, including the 2 hour parking limit.

According to the city, the aging process for city parking tickets received as of March 1, 2020, until April 30, 2020 has been suspended. At this time the "freeze" on aging tickets will be reviewed.

"This suspension on aging means citizens can delay payments on parking tickets without fear of escalating fines or license plates numbers being sent to Ministry of Transportation for plate denial," read a statement from city officials.

The Parking Authority is still accepting payments for any tickets by mail, at drop-boxes, and in-person by appointment only.

Fire inspections for business licenses on hold

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is also making adjustments to operations, which will not impact emergency response as fire stations continue to be fully staffed.

The city said fire fighters will now be instituting enhanced personal protective equipment protocols when possible, and wearing additional protective equipment such as gowns and face shields on calls with suspected COVID-19 virus symptoms.

According to the city, fire prevention and inspection services will now have altered procedures, which puts fire inspections for business licenses on hold.

"Fire protection certificates and reports will be accepted electronically and reviewed remotely, and fire stations will be closed to the public," read the statement from the city.

The city will also be limiting in-home visits for services such as building inspections.

Animal service adoptions by appointment only

Pet adoptions and pet redemption can only be made by appointment, as the animal shelter remains closed to the public.

According to the city, all emergency Animal Services field operations will continue, including responding to calls about sick or injured animals, animals threatening public safety, stray dog pickup, dog bite investigations, and dead animal pickup.

For the most up-to-date list of service changes, and additional city service information lines, visit the City of Thunder Bay website.

As of Friday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay.