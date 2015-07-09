Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce urging province to 'level playing field' of business restrictions

The head of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is calling on the province to revise its approach to public health restrictions on businesses.

A group of Ontario chambers of commerce want the Ontario government to establish sector-specific operating measures that would provide all businesses with a blueprint to reopen during the pandemic.

Restaurants, gyms and personal services are among the businesses that are prohibited from allowing the public into their businesses in regions, including the Thunder Bay District, under the Grey-Lockdown phase of the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework.

While those sectors are affected, retail stores are allowed to remain open with capacity limits.

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce president Charla Robinson said their proposal is a more fair approach.

"We think that this would help to address the safety needs of businesses in making sure they're operating safely, but also to help to provide more clarity to the consumer that the actions the government is encouraging is really trying to get you to reduce your contacts and it would provide a level playing field across businesses," Robinson said.

The plan put forward by the chambers would set standards for businesses in different sectors, with capacity limits dictated by where the region falls on the colour-coded scale.

Robinson said the current approach is leading to the owners of some businesses, like gyms and salons, feeling like the government is undermining consumer confidence, leading people to believe them to be unsafe.

"The government is saying that this business that we're allowing to open is more important than this business, which we're telling to close," she said.

"How does that make you feel if you invested your life's savings and your life's worth in building this business, employing people and serving our customers and suddenly the government says you're not important enough?"

"We're not going to give you the tools so that you can operate, we're just going to tell you that you need to close."

Robinson insisted that if businesses are to remain closed, more support needs to be provided than what has been made available.

"They need to pay them fully. They're not doing that right now," she said.

"The Ontario government has provided very limited financial support for these businesses, with many of them required to be closed now for 10, 12 weeks."