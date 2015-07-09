Chamber of Commerce in Thunder Bay, Ont., prepares for annual awards event

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is holding its 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards on Saturday, April 13 at the Valhalla Inn, the business organization announced Monday in a written release.

There are 56 nominees in the running for a variety of awards including:

Business Excellence Awards (Small, Medium, Large)

New Business Excellence

Looking Good

Not For Profit Excellence

Quality of Life

GameChanger

Clean, Green and Beautiful

Customer Service

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Business Person of the Year

Honourary Membership

Superior Strategies, U2 FASTENERS earn special honours

The Chamber is also presenting Commitment to Quality Awards to Superior Strategies and U2 FASTENERS.

According to the release, Superior Strategies, which is based in Thunder Bay and is wholly owned and operated by First Nations people, is a small customer-oriented company with strong values and a personal coach approach. It is now in the process of expanding its management consulting and training services to include the distribution of industrial and first aid supplies.

"Superior Strategies is honoured to be selected by the Chamber of Commerce to receive the Commitment to Quality Award for 2019. This award is special because it was selected by our colleagues, and the process has allowed us to look internally at our accomplishments and processes we have established that has allowed us to achieve the success we have. I am honoured to share this award with our fantastic team who is second to none and inspire me daily with their commitment to success and making a difference, locally, regionally and nationally," company owner Jason Thompson stated in the release.

The chamber described U2 FASTENERS, which provides specialty products such as stainless steel screws, as continually looking for ways to be more efficient and to deliver high quality products at the lowest possible costs.

"This award means a lot to all of us at U2 FASTENERS and we are honoured to accept it. With a strong focus on our customers, we aim to create, promote and distribute a new generation of innovative, code-compliant, premium fasteners that will be used by professional builders, simply because they are the best," stated Uli Walther of U2 FASTENERS.

Pre-registration is required to attend the awards dinner, which is sponsored by Bell.