Local economic commission launches "Work from Thunder Bay" campaign to attract remote workers

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) has launched a new campaign and website aimed at attracting remote workers from large cities to relocate to Thunder Bay Ont.

The Work from Thunder Bay campaign leans into the new reality and prevalence of remote work due to the pandemic, which some believe is here to stay.

"Now was really the right time to do promotion around relocation. And as many know, there are thousands of professionals who are working from home and maybe doing so permanently and maybe considering relocation. So why not encourage them to move to Thunder Bay," said Madeline Dennhardt, CEDC information and marketing officer, in an interview with CBC Radio.

Dennhardt, who was inspired by a similar campaign launched in Nova Scotia, said the goal of the campaign is to promote Thunder Bay and its positive features, while also boosting the local economy.

"So when we're able to attract new residents to the area, the economic benefits can be seen throughout the community, and really the biggest impact, of course, is the consumer spending. When people are spending more money in the community, you know, our local businesses prosper and just our overall economy continues to grow," she said.

The Thunder Bay CEDC worked with local photographers to obtain a variety of visual assets that highlight Thunder Bay through a local lens. The photographers were selected through a small social media contest. (Laura Heerema Photography)

The Work from Thunder Bay campaign focuses on promoting the city's affordability, connectivity, growing urban centers, and natural assets to position the community as "the premier place in Canada to work remotely."

She added the campaign is also an opportunity to promote aspects of the city that are "not talked about enough", such as the growing culinary and arts scenes.

"This is also something that sets us apart from other rural or smaller communities that may be doing similar promotion right now. I just don't think there's enough people out there that really know you can get that same fine dining experience here, as you would say in downtown Toronto," she explained.

"We are definitely targeting that city professional anywhere between 25 to 45, you know, who may be struggling with ... a lack of disposable income, the high cost of living. But they also value that, you know, a good work life balance, looking for a high quality of life. So I think Thunder Bay can definitely offer all of those things, then we're targeting those big metropolitan areas, Toronto, GTA, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal."

Dennhardt said in the last year former Thunder Bay residents have already been relocating to the city, adding that the campaign should bolster that trend.

Relocation already occurring

For Tessa Tieman, a professional in the pharmaceutical industry, relocating back to Thunder Bay from Toronto happened almost by accident at the start of the pandemic.

"It's kind of funny actually because I was supposed to just come home in March [2020] for a visit," explained Tieman in an interview with CBC.

Tessa Tieman, a 26-year-old originally from Thunder Bay Ont., moved away from the city when she was 18-years-old. She said the pandemic kept her in Thunder Bay, where she now works remotely for company based in Montreal. (Submitted by Tessa Tieman)

"That was when all the flights like Porter had kind of announced they weren't going to be flying anymore and so that same weekend, I just never went back to Toronto."

In the last year, Tieman finished her MBA and also started a new job with a company based out of Montreal. She said working remotely from Thunder Bay wasn't on her radar before the pandemic, but that she's grateful for the experience thus far.

"It kind of has given me a new perspective on Thunder Bay, because the last time I lived here you know I moved away ... for school when I was 18," she explained.

"It has been nice for me to be able to come back and spend time with family and friends that I otherwise probably wouldn't have been able to spend as much time with."

Tieman said she knows of other friends who were also previously based in Toronto, who have also made the leap to move back to their hometowns during the pandemic.