Community Economic Development Commission doles out grants for 15 local businesses

On Monday, The Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre announced 15 local businesses will receive $5,000 grants through the 2020 Starter Company Plus Program this year.

The program is funded by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and is led by the Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre. It is now in its sixth year of operation.

"In that time, almost 150 entrepreneurs have gone through the training and assistance of the program with over 100 participants receiving the grant," said Ryan Moore, development officer for Thunder Bay CEDC and Entrepreneur Centre.

He said the popularity of the program is a sign that the entrepreneurial spirit is "alive and well" in the city.

"We are committed to helping foster that spirit as we continue to run the first round of the 2020 program," said Moore.

According to the entrepreneur centre, the goal of the program is to mentor and train local entrepreneurs who are looking to start up or expand a business. Participants must complete a four to six week program to become eligible to apply for the grant.

Beefcake's Burger Factory is one of the successful participants of the program, who will receive the grant, and paired with a mentor for three months.

"This grant from the [Community Economic Development Commission] will assist us in scaling our business in preparation for the busy summer season," said Derek Lankinen, owner of Beefcake's Burger Factory.

Lankinen said the grant will also go toward renovating their dining room, kitchen, and a new technology assisted ordering system.

The successful participants for the first round of the 2020 Starter Company program include: