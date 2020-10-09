Sweat it out: New Thunder Bay business looks to bring Finnish culture to your backyard

The weather is getting colder - which for many, is a good excuse to have a sauna.

A new company in Thunder Bay, Ont., is capitalizing on the Finnish culture of the city, and the demand for saunas by bringing them into your backyard.

Cedar Sauna and Rentals Inc., was started this year by Ryan Christian and Leo St-Cyr. The pair said they were surprised by the demand for sauna rentals, as well as custom built structures.

"We got a couple saunas, put them on trailers, and got into the rental business," said St-Cyr, noting that he and Christian had one barrel-style sauna for about five years, before deciding to officially make it a business.

Now, the pair have a couple saunas on trailers, which can be towed pretty much anywhere.

A 'birdhouse' design sauna at Cedar Sauna and Rentals. The structures, which can go on a trailer, are built at a shop in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"We have a few different styles. Our birdhouses are our bread and butter," said Christian, referring to a design that looks like a traditional birdhouse.

That design has sloped walls, providing a 15 degree backrest, and still allowing the eight foot by four foot sauna to fit on a trailer. The cost for the cedar lined structure is about $10,000.

The most unique rental yet, the pair said, was bringing a sauna to a remote island.

The rental had to be disassembled, brought onto a boat, and then reassembled in place. Although it required more work than normal, the rental went smoothly, St-Cyr said.

"How could you not want to rent one, right? For the health benefits, there's not as much to do during this time." said St-Cyr, noting that many customers say it is an activity they can do, while also staying at home.

St-Cyr said it feels good to be able to hire new employees, and support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(l to r)Rob Norhaugen, Rory Okerlund, Leo St-Cyr, Ryan Christian and Duc Nguyen are the staff at Cedar Sauna and Rentals in Thunder Bay, Ont. Owners St-Cyr and Christian say it feels good to be able to hire new staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"I mean all the material is local. Local carpenters. We are going full time here, and we have three carpenters working with us," he said, noting the sauna stoves are welded locally as well.

As for sauna etiquette, Christian said with insulated walls the structures heat up quickly, so, "put in a lot of wood, and don't leave the door open."