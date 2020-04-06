Canada Border Services Agency closes Thunder Bay, Ont., office due to COVID-19
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has closed its Thunder Bay, Ont., office after an outside contractor has now tested positive for COVID-19.
The CBSA said it will close the office, and staff are now at home under self-isolation, and will monitor for symptoms. The office will be cleaned and sanitized.
Services previously provided at the local office in Thunder Bay are now being offered at the Pigeon River port of entry on Highway 61.