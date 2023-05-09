Thunder Bay CBC Indigenous Pathways Application
CBC's Indigenous Pathways to Journalism program is entering its second year. Apply today for a position in Thunder Bay.
Indigenous candidates may apply for this paid development opportunity in journalism
This paid, full-time, 9-month learning and development opportunity starts in September 2023 and supports First Nations, Inuit or Métis storytellers to hone their skills in CBC newsrooms.
One candidate will be selected for the Thunder Bay newsroom. Indigenous Pathways provides journalism training, career development support, and work experience. Journalism education or experience are not required to apply.
If you have any questions or want to talk more about the program, email us at: pathwaystojournalism@cbc.ca
