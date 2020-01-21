Catholic teachers in northwestern Ontario join province-wide one-day strike

About 30 members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) and their supporters reported to the picket line instead of the classroom Tuesday at Pope John Paul II School in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



The action was part of a one-day province-wide strike as tensions escalate between the Ontario government and teachers' unions over issues such as class sizes, mandatory e-learning, the preservation of full-day kindergarten and compensation.





Picketers carried signs that read, among other things, "Class size matters," "Protect kindergarten," and "You can't do more with less," while many passing cars honked in support.



Aldo Grillo, the president of the local Thunder Bay elementary school unit told CBC News that morale on the picket line was good but teachers were frustrated to not be farther ahead with bargaining after 40 bargaining sessions.



They share the concerns of their colleagues around the province, especially around increasing class sizes, he said.

The president of the OECTA Thunder Bay elementary unit, Aldo Grillo, told CBC that morale on the picket line was good but teachers were frustrated to not be farther ahead with bargaining after 40 bargaining sessions. (Heather Kitching/CBC)



"It certainly means less interaction and less individual attention from a teacher so those will certainly impact student learning," Grillo said.



Grillo acknowledged the government's desire to cut spending but said the savings "should not impact students and should not impact the classroom directly."



The president of the OECTA secondary unit in Thunder Bay echoed Grillo's concerns saying the teachers he represents are also frustrated.



"They don't want to see the quality of education and the quality of education they provide eroded by larger class sizes, by mandatory e-learning," Carlo Cappello said. "They want to see ... a commitment from the government also to make sure that full day kindergarten, the program that we have in place, remains in place."



Many teachers, Cappello said, view the Ford government's offer to financially compensate parents for lost days of school due to strike action as "a slap in the face."



"They don't have money for classrooms but they have money to buy bribe votes for the public," he said. "It just adds to the frustration that we're feeling." "It certainly means less interaction and less individual attention from a teacher so those will certainly impact student learning," Grillo said.Grillo acknowledged the government's desire to cut spending but said the savings "should not impact students and should not impact the classroom directly."The president of the OECTA secondary unit in Thunder Bay echoed Grillo's concerns saying the teachers he represents are also frustrated."They don't want to see the quality of education and the quality of education they provide eroded by larger class sizes, by mandatory e-learning," Carlo Cappello said. "They want to see ... a commitment from the government also to make sure that full day kindergarten, the program that we have in place, remains in place."Many teachers, Cappello said, view the Ford government's offer to financially compensate parents for lost days of school due to strike action as "a slap in the face.""They don't have money for classrooms but they have money to buy bribe votes for the public," he said. "It just adds to the frustration that we're feeling."

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) and the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) are also engaging in job action, echoing the concerns voiced by OECTA.

OSSTF teachers walked off the job in the Rainy River District Tuesday, while ETFO teachers were off the job in the Superior-Greenstone District as part of rotating strikes.

Elementary teachers in the Rainy River District are set to walk off the job on Wednesday while those with the Lakehead public board in the Thunder Bay area will strike Thursday.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said Monday the province has made concessions with the unions both on class sizes and online learning.

Under the new proposal, high school students would only have to complete two e-learning courses instead of four. Ontario has also altered its position on class sizes, agreeing to set the funded average class size at 25 rather than 28, as previously proposed.