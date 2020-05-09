Thunder Bay Catholic school board asks students to bring extra masks

Thunder Bay's Catholic school board is asking students to bring an extra mask with them when they go to school.

The new policy comes as a result of the Ontario government mandating students in grades one through 12 wear masks while outdoors, when physical distancing can't be maintained.

The mandate is part of the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are encountering a lot more dirtier masks, masks that might be moist from breathing or from runny noses," said Karen McKissick, safety coordinator with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board. "So we as a board are encouraging families to send more than one mask with the students, so that they can change them throughout the day."

"And we also are encouraging families to wash them up at night and get them all ready to go for the next day."

The board is notifying families of the new mask policy.

McKissick said the board is also asking staff — who wear medical grade disposable masks — to throw masks out if they get wet or dirty and put a fresh mask on.