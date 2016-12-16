COVID-19 pandemic prompts changes at Thunder Bay Catholic high schools

Thunder Bay's Catholic high schools will be implementing a number of measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure during the upcoming school year.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced the new steps it's taking on Wednesday, noting that changes were made to its original plan due to feedback from Ontario's Ministry of Education.

"The plan includes a hybrid or blended approach to instruction," a media release issued by the board stated. "This change to the plan significantly minimizes the size of student groups thereby minimizing the number of students who would need to isolate in the case of an outbreak. This reduces the risk to the greater community and is part of the community strategy to manage outbreaks."

The new measures include making all courses at the St. Ignatius and St. Patrick high schools a blend of both face-to-face and online learning.

The school year will also be divided into four quarters - referred to by the board as "quadmesters" - which will be about 44 days long, and will apply to all delivery models, be they conventional, adaptive, or remote.

At the end of each quadmester, students will write a final exam and receive a report card.

Students will each complete two courses per quadmester. One course will take place in the morning session, the other in the afternoon; all learning sessions will be 150 minutes long.

The board also said classes will switch between online and in-person delivery every two weeks.

The school day will run from 8:40 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., the board said.

Finally, students in the Life Skills and Transition programs will attend full-day classes in person at their school every week.

The first quadmester is currently scheduled to begin on September 3.