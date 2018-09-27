'It's going to be a stressful year': Provincial cuts mean staff shortages at Thunder Bay Catholic school board

Kids will be heading back to school soon and one local union leader is concerned about the impact of provincial funding cuts on students. Maureen Denford-Cox is with the Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation. 8:20

Cuts to education funding by the Ontario government are behind what will be a "stressful year" at the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board (TBCDSB), a union representative said.

"With the announcement of the funding cuts, we do have some members who are laid off, who will not have a permanent position in the fall," said Maureen Denford-Cox of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF).

She represents student support professionals, early childhood educators, and attendance counsellors at the Catholic board.

"We've been working with the board to try and make sure that these members will be working in the fall in some capacity," she said. "We are going to have a shortage of staff. My members are going to be running from classroom to classroom."

Denford-Cox said adding to the issue is the shortage of student support professionals (SSPs). The shortage has led to the board hiring classroom aides, she said.

"The board put the classroom aides in position because we couldn't find enough staff to cover for our supply SSPs, for when a permanent SSP is away," Denford-Cox said.

Teachers wearing Kevlar

However, Denford-Cox said classroom aides don't have the same training or qualifications as SSPs.

"They're not part of our bargaining unit ... so I don't know how many are in the classroom," she said. "My members are very concerned, because it's another added stressor in the classroom."

"Many of our kids have behavioural issues. So, when you bring somebody in that's unqualified, they're not prepared to deal with the students that we work with."

A Catholic board spokesperson said classroom aides do not perform the same duties as SSPs.

"Historically when a permanent SSP was absent from work and a supply was not available the position would go unfilled and there would be a vacancy on staff," the spokesperson stated in an email to CBC News. "The classroom aide position was created to alleviate some of the pressures of having a vacancy on staff.

"The classroom aide does work with students in a classroom setting however, he/she is unqualified and can not and does not fill all of the duties and responsibilities of an SSP."

Michelle Probizanski, superintendent of education with the Lakehead District School Board, said while the public board has a full complement of staff in place for the upcoming year, that can change during the course of a school year as staff members resign or otherwise leave positions.

Maureen Denford-Cox of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says provincial funding cuts will make the upcoming school year at Thunder Bay's Catholic school board a "frustrating" one. (Maureen Denford-Cox/Supplied)

"We're always concerned that shortages may arise," she said. "We go into each year ... in a stance of prevention, so that we are recruiting, we're continually interviewing, we're always trying to stay on top of our lists so we don't run into it too often throughout the year."

One-on-one time with students has become "nonexistent" due to the cuts, Denford-Cox said. Meanwhile, teachers are seeing more violent incidents involving students in the classroom.

"I have members that are wearing Kevlar, that are wearing chest protectors, that have to wear gloves to protect them from bites," she said.

Negotiations starting soon

Denford-Cox said another concern for staff is the fact that collective bargaining will start soon; OSSTF members will see their current contract expire at the end of August.

"We are under the School Boards Collective Bargaining Act, and basically it's a two-tier system," she said. "We can't go to local negotiations until the central issues are decided [between] the government and the council of trustees association level."

"Right now, we're in a stalemate, we're waiting to find out what those central issues are going to be," Denford-Cox said. "Once those central issues are agreed upon ... we can start local negotiations."