Drug investigation leads Thunder Bay police to seize $30k in cash

Two men from southern Ontario are facing charges after Thunder Bay police seized nearly $30,000 in cash amid a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said officers with the Intelligence Unit saw two suspects connected to the drug investigation in the area of the Arthur Street Marketplace just before 10:40 a.m. Monday.

The two men were arrested without incident a short time later, and officers obtained a search warrant for a suspect's vehicle at about 5 p.m. Monday.

During the search, police found nearly $30,000 in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

A 32-year-old man from Toronto and a 27-year-old man from Woodbridge, have both been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both appeared in court Tuesday, and were remanded into custody.