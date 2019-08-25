Thunder Bay sets goal of being carbon neutral by 2050

The City of Thunder Bay is giving itself three decades to achieve carbon neutrality.

That's the eventual end goal of the EarthCare committee's new Community Energy and Emissions Plan, development of which will officially kick off Thursday.

The plan will not only track energy use and greenhouse gas emissions in the city, but also propose ways to cut them, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

"The federal government ... announced last year that their new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target is in line with the United Nations Paris agreement, which is being carbon neutral by 2050," said Thunder Bay sustainability coordinator Amy Coomes. "Here in Thunder Bay, we can do our part to help Canada reach this target by becoming carbon neutral ourselves."

The first step is finding out exactly where Thunder Bay sits in terms of energy use and emissions, Coomes said.

"First, we're doing an inventory to see if we keep going, business as usual, where will we be," she said. "From there, we will see what we'll need to become carbon neutral, and then use actions to figure out how we are going to get to carbon neutral."

"This will be a process over the next year of determining what technologies and what major actions will be required."

Coomes said 60 other cities have hired the same consulting firm to determine their path forward to carbon neutrality.

The first phase of the plan kicks off Thursday night, with a screening of the film Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at Magnus Theatre. Following the screening, residents can learn more about the plan, and how to get involved.

According to the event's web page, however, the screening is sold out.

An online survey about the plan and the community's concerns about emissions has also been made available on the city's website.