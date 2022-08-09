Three people were taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after what police are calling a "serious" motor vehicle collision on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police said first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Vickers Street North and Northern Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

Three people — the motorcyclist, and two occupants of the car — were taken to hospital, but details about the extent of their injuries weren't provided.

Police have closed the intersection, and are asking the public to stay away from the area, until further notice as they conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.