Thunder Bay cannabis retail store one step closer to opening

A cannabis storefront is one step closer to opening its doors in Thunder Bay Ont., according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The AGCO told CBC in a written statement that the location proposed by retail brand Tokyo Smoke at 1082 Memorial Ave. has received necessary authorization, but still needs to pass an inspection before it can open.

According to the AGCO, all retail stores are inspected to ensure safe, secure, and responsible sale of recreational cannabis can be carried out at the authorized store.

The inspection is scheduled to take place on Feb. 28.

The authorization comes after concern was expressed by the City of Thunder Bay during a 15-day public notice period, which ended on Dec. 12, 2019.

The city made a formal submission noting that the proposed location is situated within 150 metres from YES Employment Services, which the city considers to be a sensitive use area because of the centre's role in providing programming and services to young people.

Tokyo Smoke received the city's submission along with two others and had five days to respond, which they did prior to Dec. 17.

The AGCO did not provide the reasoning for moving forward with the Memorial Ave. location.