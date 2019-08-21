The winner of the provincial lottery for a Thunder Bay cannabis store licence is looking to set up shop on the city's south side.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), held a cannabis store licence lottery on Tuesday, and Gerald Harrison has been named as Thunder Bay's successful applicant.

The AGCO said Harrison's proposed store location is at 1802 E. Victoria Ave.

Harrison was one of six applicants for the Thunder Bay licence. The unsuccessful applicants, along with their proposed store locations, were:

Tomor Sodnompil, 540 W. Arthur St.

Mayer Hoffer, 540 W. Arthur St.

2708540 Ontario Corporation, 236 Red River Rd.

Susan and Paul Bettencour, 595 W. Arthur St., Suite 140B

J. Supply Holdings Inc., 1802 Victoria Ave. E

Unsuccessful applicants have been put on a waiting list, the AGCO said.

Elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, Kenora's licence went to Carl Ignatius, who's proposing a storefront at 420 S. Second St.

Ignatius was among six people who entered the licence lottery in Kenora, the AGCO said. The others were Demir Celal, Ryan Elliott, Jaimee Sugar, Jamie Chadwick, and Peter Dubravac.

Chadwick's store would be located at 130 S. Main Street, while the rest were proposing stores at 420 S. Second St.

The AGCO said all applicants were required to provide proof they've already secured a retail location, and have "sufficient capital to open a cannabis retail store." If they didn't, they'd be disqualified.