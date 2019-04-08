Making waves: 6 northwestern Ontario teens compete at Canadian swim trials

Gabe Mastromatteo, 16, of the Kenora Swimming Sharks has earned spots on both the national junior and Canadian senior teams after meeting the qualifying standards at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials, held April 3 – 7 in Toronto.

Mastromatteo raced to silver medals in the 100-metre breaststroke with a time of 1:01.24 and in the 50-metre breaststroke with a time of 28.01.

He will compete first in the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, Korea in July, followed by the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, which take place August 20 – 25 in Budapest, Hungary.

Gabe Mastromatteo, 16, of Kenora, Ont., earned a berth on both the Canadian senior and junior teams at the Canadian swim trials in Toronto, April 3 - 7. (Scott Grant/Swimming Canada)

Mastromatteo was joined at the five-day meet, which involved over 630 athletes from Canada and around the world, by five athletes from the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts .

Cameron Johnsen, 17, and Lindsay Puhalski, 16, smashed 'Bolts club records and achieved personal best times.

Johnsen swam his way into the B Final of the 50-metre breaststroke, and finished in 17th position with a time of 30.00.

"It was exciting to gain valuable experience swimming against the fastest men in the country," stated Johnsen in a written release Monday.

"My performance has only motivated me to improve my standings in the future."

Cameron Johnsen, 17, earned a top finish in the 50-metre breaststroke at the Canadian swim trials. (Thunder Bay Thunderbolts/Instagram )

Swimming in the B finals of the 400-metre Individual Medley, Puhalski, who also competed in the 2017 Canada Summer Games, finished in 13th position with a time of 4:54.74.

"I am really happy with my performance", said Puhalski. "It's an amazing feeling to be able to swim at Trials and swim alongside top swimmers in the world like Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse," who are all medallists from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Lindsay Puhalski, 16, of the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts earned a top-20 ranking with her performance in the 400-metre Individual medley. (Thunder Bay Thunderbolts)

"It is pretty unreal getting to watch these athletes race against each other. We all worked so hard to be here, I am inspired to work even harder," she said.

"The experience at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials has been incredible for me and all the Thunderbolt swimmers," said Tomasso Panizza, the head coach of the Thunder Bay club.

"Sharing the pool and competing against the best swimmers in the world can be very intimidating. Our swimmers have worked hard, trained hard and they were ready. They were confident and ready to swim fast," he said in the release.

The club was also represented by Zoe Hunt, 16, Hannah Johnsen, 15, and Isabel Harri, who is 14 years old.

"For me as a coach this has been a great experience," stated Panizza. "It allows me to assess where our swimmers are, what we can do better and set goals for the future."