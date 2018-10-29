Canada Post workers hold rotating strike in Thunder Bay

There will be no mail service in Thunder Bay on Monday as a rotating strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) takes place in the city.

The union has been holding rotating strikes in different Canadian cities for a week, said Joanne Nowosad, president of CUPW Local 620, which represents Thunder Bay postal workers.

"We've been negotiating with Canada Post for the last 10 months with no progress," Nowosad said on the Thunder Bay picket line on Monday morning. "[Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu] has appointed a special mediator, however, there's been no breakthrough at this point, so they're continuing to talk."

Mark Evard, CUPW's national director for the central region, told CBC News that union and Canada Post representatives were in face-to-face talks on Monday morning.

Evard said there are two bargaining units involved in the negotiations — one representing urban postal workers, and one for rural and suburban workers. Both have been without a contract since the start of the year.

Thunder Bay was one of several cities where CUPW was holding a strike on Monday; others included Peterborough, Pickering and Oshawa in Ontario, as well as Lloydminster, Sask., and Brandon and Winnipeg in Manitoba.

Strikes were also scheduled for Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Squamish in British Columbia on Monday, beginning at 8 a.m. local time.

Canada Post said a strike was also taking place in ÎIes-de-la-Madeleine, Que., on Monday. That strike action began on Friday.

Nowosad said 200 Thunder Bay workers were participating in Monday's strike. Both entrances to the Canada Post facility on Alloy Drive were blocked.

Canada Post didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday morning.

The Thunder Bay strike began at 1 a.m., and it was unclear how long workers would be on the line. Nowosad said the strikes tend to last a day or two in each location, and the local was waiting on word from the national office.

Nowosad said there are a few outstanding issues, including health and safety.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers held a rotating strike in Thunder Bay and several other Canadian cities on Monday. (CBC News)

"The letter carriers are generally being forced to work 10-12 hours, which is really a sad state of affairs in this day and age," she said. "Canada Post hasn't adapted to the parcel influx. It's like Christmas every day at the post office now."

She said there have been almost 31,000 injuries to postal workers in the last four years, with 15,000 of those being debilitating.

Evard said the injury rate has climbed 47 per cent in the last two years.

Wages are also an issue, she said.

"The rural and suburban carriers, all they want is pay for all hours worked," she said. "The casual employees, they start at [$6/hour] less than a regular employee, and until they're hired they remain at that."

"Once they're hired, it takes them seven years to hit maximum, and they're doing the same work as we are."