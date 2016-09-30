Canada Games Complex set to re-open Wednesday morning

Thunder Bay's Canada Games Complex will re-open Wednesday morning, after being shuttered for over 180 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility was closed on March 17 as part of the province's precautions in the early stages of the pandemic.

Now, after months of training and preparation, the city will re-open the facility at 5:45 a.m. The city is prepared for a busy restart, said Kim Begin, the city's supervisor of aquatics, wellness, children and youth.

"In the last two days, we've had 500 bookings for just the pool alone. You can book from here and ten days out, so from now until ten days, there's been over 500 bookings."

Begin said complex users will be screened at the front door, and the number of people in some rooms, like weight and cardio rooms, will be limited to ensure adequate physical distancing can take place.

"In order for us to reopen, we needed to implement the screening tool We had to make some physical changes to the building, recall all of our staff and have them trained prior to starting, we have had to schedule extra staff in the weight room areas to ensure somebody is monitoring and cleaning at all times."

Begin said people who have memberships to the Complex will see their end dates extended by the length of the facility's closure. She said anybody who wants to discuss the status of their membership, or requires a refund, should call the Complex or visit thunderbay.ca/cgc.