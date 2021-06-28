Thunder Bay offers Canada Day self-guided tours, virtual activities, moments of reflection

The City of Thunder Bay, Ont., has opted to make Canada Day a low-key affair in light of pandemic restrictions and the recent detection of unmarked graves at former residential schools in Kamloops, B.C., and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Instead of a large event at the Thunder Bay waterfront that would traditionally end in a fireworks display, the city has partnered with local organizations to offer a variety of self-guided and virtual activities, including take-home kits, videos and scavenger hunts, that will run from July 1-4.

Kelly Robertson, general manager of community services for the city, said they were already switching up Canada Day plans due to COVID-19, but also wanted to recognize the pain and grief many people are feeling over the discovery of human remains at the former residential schools.

"It really caused a lot of us to reflect on some of the wrongs during Canada's past and how we've evolved as a country. And so I think that's on top of mind for many of us."

Time to reflect

People will have the opportunity to learn more about "the rich cultural past of Indigenous people here in Thunder Bay through some of these activities. And, I think, an opportunity to reflect back on where we've been, where we are now and possibly where we might need to go in the future," Robertson said.

Some of the partnerships include:

A nature scavenger hunt at a variety of Lakehead Region Conservation Areas.

A guided meditation reflecting on the importance of freshwater offered by Parks Canada.

Instruction from staff at Fort William Historical Park on how to make birch bark baskets.

As for potential criticism of the city cancelling Canada Day, Robertson said she doesn't know if it's an "outright cancellation," but it is certainly more low key, noting there would be no large gathering or celebration.

"I think what has evolved in the recent weeks, given the tragedies, is the opportunity to sympathize with our Indigenous population," said Robertson.

"I think that the programming that is being offered ... offers an opportunity to seek out, learn more information about Canada's past, the Indigenous population and figure out where we're at today and how we can find reconciliation and improve things in the future."