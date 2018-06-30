Here are 5 ways to celebrate Canada Day in Thunder Bay, Ont.

With Canada Day just around the corner, residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., are gearing up for another long weekend full of activities, festivals and celebrations.

Here is a list of some of the activities happening on Canada's 151 birthday:

1. Canada Day Celebrations in Dryden (8 a.m to 10 p.m.)

The city of Dryden is inviting the public to Government Dock and Victoria Street at 8 a.m. to enjoy a pancake breakfast to start off your Canada Day celebrations. After you fill your belly with some food, head over to the dragon boat races starting at 1 p.m. and take a polar bear plunge at 4 p.m. to cool yourself off before the fireworks at 10 p.m.

2. Fort William Historical Park (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Enjoy a day of family friendly festivities and discover our nation's rich history by taking part in the Great Canadian Trivia Challenge. Don't forget to enjoy a canoe ride along the Kaministiquia River, or take part in axe throwing and musket firing while enjoying some live entertainment by local musicians like Jean Paul De-Roover.

3. Canada Day Celebrations at West Thunder Community Centre (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Celebrate with some cake, bouncy castles, Tala the Clown and pony rides. A history display celebrating the 25th Anniversary of West Thunder Community Centre will also be on display for adults as well as a mini-putt golf challenge. Don't forget to dress up in red and white and join in on the opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. with the cutting of a Canada Day cake.

4. 2nd Annual Canada Day Rollerski (2 p.m to 6 p.m.)

Hosted by the National Team Development Centre Thunder Bay and the Superior Nordic Association, this is the second annual event featuring some of the top cross country skiers from Canada and the United States. Watch as local skier, Evan Palmer Charette, fights to defend his title in the Elite Men's category while Caitlin Gregg from Minneapolis will return once again to defend her women's title. The start and finish line will be at the corner of Court Street and Van Norman Street.

5. Canada Day on the Waterfront ( 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Join in on Thunder Bay's biggest annual one-day event at Marina Park. From firework displays to live entertainment, there's something for everyone.