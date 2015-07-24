City of Thunder Bay inviting proposals for art bus, snow sculptures

The City of Thunder Bay is giving artists and artist teams two opportunities to have their work prominently featured in the community.

The city is inviting artists to submit artwork proposals for that will be displayed on the exterior of a Thunder Bay Transit bus, with a theme marking the 50th anniversary of Thunder Bay's amalgamation.

The deadline to appy is Jan. 15, 2020.

Art is also being sought for the snow sculpture competition at Prince Arthur's Landing that is part of the annual SnowDay festivities on Family Day in February. This year's themes are the city's amalgamation milestone, or sports through the ages.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 8, 2020.