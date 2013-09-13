Calendar parking restrictions come into effect in Thunder Bay on Friday
Thunder Bay motorists are being asked to keep an eye on where they park starting Friday.
The city has announced that calendar parking restrictions will officially be in effect Friday for residential streets.
Calendar parking is put into place each winter to better allow for snow removal by ensuring at least one side of the street is free of vehicles.
The city said some streets may be subject to additional restrictions, and motorists are asked to obey all posted signage.