Members of the Thunder Bay Railway Historical Society says they are "disheartened" after the caboose at the city's Marina Park was vandalised on Saturday night.

"I guess what happened was that sometime during the evening ... somebody or some people decided to climb the top of the caboose," James Tocker, the society's vice-president told CBC News, "and once they got up top, they continued to smashed their way through a window and then climbed inside the caboose and jumped down."

He said although nothing from inside the caboose was taken, the suspects "caused significant damage to the door" on their way out of the historical artifact.

"I guess at that point they realized they were locked in the caboose because there was no way out," Tocker said, "so rather than going back out the window which was shattered with glass ... they kicked the door on the south side of the caboose."

Tocker said the suspects smashed the window of the caboose to get inside. (Thunder Bay Railway Historical Society / Facebook)

He said he was notified of the damage after a colleague from the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society witnessed it and called him on Saturday night.

"I live out of town so when I [was] coming into town it was a bit disheartening to think about all the damage that could have been done after all the work we've done on it," Tocker said.

With the smashed window and broken door, Tocker said he estimates damages to be around $1000.

"We've taken measurements and we've got people looking for certain things for us right now," Tocker said, "so once we get back to it, we'll go down there and spend a day and get things put back together again."

He said a report has been made to the Thunder Bay Police Service.