2 Thunder Bay men charged with robbery with a weapon after cab driver assaulted

A 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both of Thunder Bay, have been charged with robbery with a weapon in connection with the assault of a taxi cab driver in the northwestern Ontario city in the early morning hours of October 8.

Around 3:15 a.m. that day, the driver picked up two men, from Donato's Bakery at 161 Court Street South, who then asked to be taken to the corner of Court and Clavet Streets, the Thunder Bay Police Service explained in a written release Monday.

When the cab arrived at that location both men demanded money from the driver, before the man in the front passenger seat began assaulting him. Police said the pair then fled on foot.

Officers obtained video surveillance showing the suspects around the time of the incident and released a brief clip to the public in the hope that someone might be able to identify the duo.

Police said as a result of an ongoing investigation, two suspects were identified and arrested on Sunday.

They appeared in court Monday and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date.