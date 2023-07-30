Buskers Festival returns to Thunder Bay after four-year pandemic hiatus

The Thunder Bay, Ont., Buskers Festival returned to the city this weekend after a four year pandemic related hiatus, showcasing a variety of talents local performers have to offer.

The festival, originally named the Bay and Algoma Buskers Festival, saw hundreds of spectators come out to watch buskers, who are people who perform in public spaces for monetary donations.

The two-day event included entertainers such as singers, dancers, magicians and stilt walkers, along with artists and food vendors.

For Mary Frances O'Miadhachain, who performs under the stage name Mary Melodies, this was her first time singing at the Buskers Festival. O'Miadhachain has been singing and playing the guitar since she was nine, but she said this was her first time ever performing in front of a live audience.

"It was better than I expected," she said. "I was really nervous, but everybody's just so happy and so supportive."

O'Miadhachain added she was surprised by how many people stopped to listen to her sing.

"It makes me really happy that my voice can be heard," she said. "I had two little girls come up and say 'We're your biggest fans,' and that one [comment] made me so happy."

Buskers are people who entertain in public settings for monetary donations. Throughout the Thunder Bay Buskers Festival, attendees gave them tips to show their support for their performances. (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

Many festivities return after pandemic

For many festivals across Canada, it's their first time running again since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Toronto, the 35th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival returned over the weekend after halting because of the pandemic.

In Thunder Bay, many attendees were excited to see the Buskers Festival return to city streets. Maranda Dumas said she went to the festival the last few years before the pandemic.

"It's just so fun to see so many different local artists and musicians and like, there's a magician here this year," she said.

"Just so many different skills that everyone in the city has. And if you were to go to a big city like London or New York, you'd see things like this all the time. You walk down the street and there are living statues like we have here today, just everyday. And it's so cool to get to experience that for a weekend."

Melissa Hinsperger said she loves seeing so many people at this year's celebrations.

"I really enjoy that sense of community. You always run into someone you know."

Dumas said this year's Buskers Festival was phenomenal and said she will keep coming back if organizers continue to put it on.

"I know a lot more of the performers this year than I did in past years, which is really cool. It's nice to see people that you know doing what they love and what they do so well. And getting acknowledgement for it, because they don't always get to showcase their talents."

Dancers from World Cultural Dance were some of the performers at the Thunder Bay Buskers Festival. Owner Danielle Kushner says she loves sharing her passion of dance with people in the city. (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

Performers get to share their passion with others

Danielle Kushner, owner of World Cultural Dance, said she's been performing as a dancer at the Buskers Festival since its inaugural year in 2013. She and her group of dancers performed numerous dances, such as flamenco and cha-cha.

"This is the grassroots of the city where people like to just walk and enjoy," she said. "I've had people join in and I've had people clapping, and maybe they know the music. It's just a great atmosphere."

Kushner said she loves getting to share her passion for dance with others.

"I've met a lot of people from all over the world, and being able to take the dances and their culture and share them with everybody else in the city. As you know, we have a melting pot of people here, and it's just been a great, great venture."