'Bitter Sweet': Thunder Bay business owners ease into stage two of regional reopening

Entrepreneurs across northwestern Ontario have been scrambling to get back into a "open for business" mindset, after the province announced the next stage of regional reopening earlier this week.

Many details of Premier Doug Ford's Monday announcement focused on a long list of businesses and services that are now able to reopen under certain guidelines in various regions of the province.

"It's usually my busy season at this time, so as the calendar continued on...you just get a little bit of panic to not know what's happening. So I'm very excited to be able to do some work now," said Shannon Lepere, a Thunder Bay photographer, about the news of Stage 2 of reopening.

Under Stage 2, photography services and studios are able to operate once again, as long as physical distancing is "maintained" and "taken into consideration," according to Ontario's framework for reopening.

Hair salons and beauty parlors, tattoo studios, and restaurant patios are also among the services that are allowed to reopen, as long as each business adheres to guidelines outlined by the government and public health.

For Lepere, her appointment book is already beginning to fill up, but not with the usual summer wedding crowd. Now all photo shoot sessions will need to be in groups of nine or under, as Ontario's COVID-19 gathering guideline is currently set at ten people.

"It's a hard career to have when, I mean the whole basis of photography is to gather and celebrate life moments, and weddings, and family events," she said.

Lepere added that most of the COVID-19 restrictions will not be hard to implement in her upcoming sessions with clients. She said physical distancing is easy to maintain in outdoor photo shoot settings, however there are some aspects of the job that will now be more challenging.

"I photograph a lot of children and you know the interaction with them is like a big part of getting a great photo of you know, a five-year-old or a three-year-old. So just not being able to kind of have that close interaction with them might be a little bit difficult," she said. "It'll just be a bit of a change."

Lepere said she's kept in touch with other photographers in the city through the pandemic, and has discussed how aspects of the industry may change. She said while outside settings will be easy to accommodate, indoor settings and certain types of photo shoots will require some more planning.

"There's going to be certain aspects of the job that we just can't do right now or in the foreseeable future. Definitely like newborn photography I think could be really hard... just the way that you typically photograph them is pretty close," she added.

Lepere said along with physical distancing, wearing a mask and having sanitizer on hand will be key. She said there are other tools at her disposal, like using a long lense to shoot with, that will make some of the changes easier.

Hair salons, barber shops set to reopen

For other businesses, such as hair salons, the list of COVID-19 restrictions and recommend measures is a bit longer.

The Ontario government is instructing that patrons and workers of personal care services wear face masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Other measures suggested by the government include screening of staff and customers for symptoms, prohibiting walk-in customers, and increasing disinfecting of tools used in a workplace

Ashley Aylward is a master hairstylist and the owner of Modish Salon and Spa in Thunder Bay. She'll be returning to work next week after closing the doors of her business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Ashley Aylward )

For Ashley Aylward, owner of Modish Salon and Spa, the new protocols will require some slight adjustments at her establishment. She added that the COVID-19 measures will change the overall salon experience for her clients, making it feel more "clinical."

"It's kind of changed the experience... a little less talking, a little less socializing. We're just kind of targeting basically the service as opposed to the experience," she said.

For several weeks Modish Salon and Spa in Thunder Bay sat empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting next week, the personal care service provider will open its doors to clients with new protocol and measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus. (Modish Hair Salon and Spa (Facebook))

Aylward said the demand for appointments has flooded her phone lines and inboxes since the announcement of Stage 2 was made, which she described as being "bitter sweet."

"I had anxiety right away...but I think after, you know, we spent a whole day kind of revamping a lot of our website and getting the salon ready for clients, I'm feeling a lot better getting ready."

Aylward said she won't be opening her salon right away, and will instead be taking a few extra days to "mentally prepare" to reopen, and to ensure the salon is properly equipped for the with new COVID-19 safety measures.