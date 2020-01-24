Small business owner worried as major lender slashes credit by $45k

One small business owner in Thunder Bay, Ont., worries about his operation - and others like it - after a major credit lender slashed his access to cash overnight.

American Express (AMEX) told the company it was cutting its credit limit from $70,000 to $25,000, due to concerns of businesses making their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So much for supporting small business in their times of need," said Wayne Vanderwees, the President of Freight Managers Inc. and Magnum Packaging Services.

The company helps coordinate shipments for a variety of businesses, across a variety of industries.

Vanderwees said the notice from AMEX was a surprise, as he never had late payments with the company, and his account is in good standing.

"They're trying to reduce their exposure, because there will probably be a lot of accounts that won't pay. But that being said, you know, these are times when people are saying, we've gotta help out as much as we can."

"For me, this was a bit of a punch in the gut because I was depending on that amount of money."

Vanderwees said he will now have to find other sources of cash to ensure he can meet all of his obligations.

"Pay your employees first, we understand that," he said, noting that he has nine staff who also expect to be paid on time.

"Cash flow right now is really tough for all small businesses. Our accounts receivable is a lot slower coming in, so your line of credit is your way of making sure you can pay people when you're supposed to."

Vanderwees said he might have to slow down some of his payables, and make other changes due to the credit market.

"One of the things is that American Express was so aggressive in getting me to change my money to them, because they said this would never happen."

He said that changeover was about two years ago.

Some options for short term financing include working with the Business Development Bank of Canada, but, Vanderwees said there is a fair amount of paperwork to complete. With staff going "flat out" to keep operations going, he said it will take some time to get all of the forms filled out.

The most frustrating part, he said, is that the issue will compound itself, and the longer his small business doesn't have access to cash flow, the more his small business stems to lose.