COVID-19 impact on businesses 'intimidating': Thunder Bay mayor

The impact the global pandemic is having on Thunder Bay's business sector is "intimidating," but not surprising, Mayor Bill Mauro said Thursday.

"It is what we are all facing, right across the province," Mauro said. "The numbers are very significant."

A survey of local businesses done by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, North Superior Workforce Planning Board, Thunder Bay CEDC and Northern Policy Institute showed 91 per cent of city businesses have seen a reduction in sales during the pandemic.

Forty-five per cent had closed temporarily, and 41 per cent had implemented physical distancing measures.

The data was collected at the end of April and released this week; follow-up surveys are happening monthly until September.

"As a municipality, you do what you can do to support them," Mauro said. "The challenge is, for a number of those businesses that are still closed as a result of a provincial order, that we may not see a big change even when they are allowed to reopen."

He said supports being offered by the federal and provincial governments are "very important" to help those businesses during the pandemic.

"The normal will not be the old normal, even when they're allowed to reopen," Mauro said, adding that the city is implementing some measures, too, designed to help those businesses, such as expanding its pop-up patio program.

"There's things we can do to help, as a municipality," he said. "And there's some things we just can't do at this point, until the provincial orders change."

The province recently extended its state of emergency until the end of June.

The city is also expecting $6.5 million in federal gas tax funding this year, which will come in one payment – usually, it arrives in two payments, Mauro said – this month.

"That's a good piece," Mauro said. "But it's not a significantly-different piece. It's money we would already be getting, that we'd already budgeted for."

Mauro said he'd like to see more municipal support from the provincial and federal governments.

"The big one to the federal government being for help with our operating budget deficit," Mauro said. "We have a projection to the end of December of about $12-13 million deficit."

"It's an estimate," he said. "We know it will be significant."

Mauro said the support is important also because legally, Ontario municipalities are not allowed to run operating deficits.

"You have to manage that," he said. "So, when we get to the end of this year, we have to figure out how we're going to deal with this number."