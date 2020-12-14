Brayden Bushby sentencing hearing moved to Feb 17

The sentencing hearing for a man found guilty of manslaughter for the death of Barbara Kentner will be pushed back by a week.

Brayden Bushby will now have his sentencing hearing held on February 17, instead of February 9 as originally planned.

The hearing is slated to be heard at the Thunder Bay Courthouse, which has been closed due to a fire in an electrical unit in the building's penthouse.

The hearing will take place in-person, as well as virtually, the court has said.

Bushby was found guilty of manslaughter in December and had previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

He threw a trailer hitch, which struck Barbara Kentner, and that incident was determined by Justice Helen Pierce to be a contributing factor in her death months later.

The hearing will involve submissions from Bushby's lawyer, as well as the Kentner family.

No sentencing decision is expected on the date of the hearing.