Wine rations and gold-plated teeth: Pandemic cleaning unearths treasures in Thunder Bay apartment

From gold-plated teeth to historic Prince Arthur Hotel menus to a jar of Postum, Stephanie Silewich's efforts to help clean her mother's apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned up some unique treasures.

Silewich, who lives and works in Toronto, returned home to Thunder Bay to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. And when her mother, Cathy, underwent surgery, Silewich found herself unable to visit due to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre's COVID-19 protocols.

So, she decided to help out around the apartment by doing some cleaning. Some of the things she found were surprising, to say the least.

"My mom is an unofficial collector, newspaper clippings, articles with names she recognizes, things from relatives who've passed on," Silewich said. "She just has a lot of random stuff. Some of it turns out really cool."

The treasures Silewich have found in the apartment include gold-plated teeth that belonged to a relative, war bonds, wine rations, and some family heirlooms, including a Princess Mary gift box, which were distributed to all members of the British armed forces on Christmas Day 1914.

"We don't know who in our family was, maybe, in the war, who would have received this," Silewich said. "But it sounds like soldiers carried it around afterward, just as a trinket box."

A book of wine rations Stephanie Silewich discovered while cleaning her mother's Thunder Bay apartment. (Stephanie Silewich/Provided)

"It is a brass box, so durable to say the least," she said. "I think it just got passed down, and travelled. One of my uncles did work on the boats, not as a sailor but just different jobs, so I think he probably just came into contact with it, and passed it along."

There are also lunch and dinner menus from the Prince Arthur Hotel, dating to 1947 and 1948, featuring items like cold jellied broth and Postum.

Silewich said her mother had an uncle who worked at the hotel.

A 1948 dinner menu from the Prince Arthur hotel was another one of the unique historical items found by Stephanie Silewich. (Stephanie Silewich/Provided)

"It looks like these menus were probably posted to a board," she said. "Honestly, I think he just grabbed them off the board at the end of the day, maybe."

Silewich said more items are still being found. And for now, she'll be holding on to everything.

"We keep on digging and making discoveries," she said. "Somebody recommended maybe framing some of them and putting them up in the kitchen just as a conversation piece and a piece of art, which I thought was a nice idea."

"But right now, I'll just hold on to it and share with the family, and whoever's interested in seeing it."