City councillors make suggestions on how to spend Thunder Bay's surplus

Nearly half of Thunder Bay's current city councillors will not spend the next four years at city hall, but it didn't stop many of them from chiming in on how the city should spend a projected $3.6M surplus.

City administration told council Monday night it projects the surplus to be $3.6M, based on data from each of the city's divisions. Savings were found in electricity costs, legal fees, insurance, as well as numerous vacancies across city departments. Thunder Bay Police show a negative variance of $293,600, which is one of the largest deficits within city divisions.

Coun. Rebecca Johnson wanted to know if the projected variance would get larger, based on what happened last year. She said the city ended up with a $5.6M surplus in 2017, with money that was originally paid for services going into reserve funds.

"I know we had a couple of unvariable variances for '13 and '14 and its nice to come ahead of where you want to be, but at the same point and time, that's money that we've collected from the taxpayer.'

"We give it back, but last year we gave it back to reserves, what do we plan to do this year if we have a favourable variance?" she asked.

The city's strategy is to put the monies back into reserve funds, which cover offsets in insurance, legal fees and the Stabilization Reserve Fund.

While Johnson said the city should have a better budget strategy, city manager Norm Gale noted the percentage is only 1.4, meaning administration is just about on target.

"It reflects proper budgeting, or appropriate budgeting on the front end, but it also reflects a very tight budget. We are very tight, and should there be a significant occurrence, whether it's unfavourable weather events, we could be in a different position by the end of the year."

Outgoing councillors Joe Virdiramo and Linda Rydholm noted they want more money spent on policing and infrastructure, particularly water mains.

Those mentions were part of a laundry list of wishes from councillors who will not have the chance to determine how the surplus will get spent.

The new council will attend its first meeting December 3rd.