Thunder Bay budget 2022: What's in, what's out, and what it means for you

Thunder Bay city councillors ratified the 2022 budget Monday night, brining the final tax levy increase to 2.36 per cent after growth or $4.9 million.

Here are four things you will find in the budget and three you won't.

SKIP TO:

What's in

More money for road repairs and other critical infrastructure

The city has moved work on Balmoral Street from Lithium Drive to Beverly Street up onto the 2022 calendar from the 2023 one. That's thanks to a wash of new infrastructure funding from Queens Park and Ottawa.

The province has increased its Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund contribution to the city by more than $4 million this year, with similar commitments for four more years for a total of around $23 million, according to a memo to the city clerk from infrastructure and operations general manager Kerri Marshall.

The city is also the beneficiary of a number of other infrastructure funding streams, including new Northern Ontario Resource Development Support funding, which shares the benefits of mining and forestry with northern Ontario municipalities, and a one-time doubling of the Federal Canada Community Building Fund.

People in Thunder Bay can expect to see more signs like these this summer, as city council approved more infrastructure spending in 2022. (Scott Tracey)

"We've said so many times about the infrastructure needing dollars, dollars, dollars," Coun. Aldo Ruberto exclaimed during the Jan. 18 budget review meeting where it was discussed. "This is like a windfall."

In approving the enhanced suite of infrastructure projects, council also approved the addition of four full-time-equivalent staff positions to help execute them.

More money for emergency services

People who are on the waiting list for long-term care and who are seeing their wait-times increase due to COVID-19 will now have access to expanded paramedic services through the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program.

Thunder Bay already has a community para-medicine program that offers services such as mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to those who can't attend clinics.

The expanded program will see paramedics provide a variety of other community-based healthcare services as well.

Ontario is funding a total of 15 full-time equivalent positions to staff the program.

Superior North EMS brought an ambulance. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The EMS capital budget of net $2.1 million includes funding to renovate the Superior North EMS headquarters to accommodate the new staff in a previously under-used area of the facility.

The new EMS operating budget also includes funding for 7.9 other full-time equivalent staff positions, 50 per cent paid for by the city, including more paramedics.

In addition, Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are partnering to hire a contract psychologist to help speed up access to mental health services. The move is an effort to stave off rising WSIB and overtime costs brought on by delays in accessing treatment elsewhere, according to budget documents.

$2.4 million for preliminary work on a new Thunder Bay Police campus

Councillors had already voted 8-4 to on Feb. 1 to remove the $56 million dollar police campus from the 2022 budget at the request of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, after the board told council it did not feel it was appropriate to proceed with a major capital project while it deals with a number of internal issues and investigations into top leadership.

However, by a second vote of 8-4 it also honoured the board's request to approve $2.4 million for preliminary work on the project, including purchasing property.

A modest increase for the Thunder Bay Public Library

Vulnerable people and those causing disturbances at Thunder Bay Public Library branches will soon be met by specially-trained members of the library's own staff, rather than by uniformed security guards.

The library, which experienced a series of incidents of vandalism and harassment at its Mary J.L. Black branch last fall, has received funding to hire two such individuals, who would then train other staff in de-escalation techniques and other skills, library officials told councilors at their Jan. 20 budget review meeting.

Meanwhile, the library board has made it clear to council that it would like more funding in future.

In a letter accompanying its proposed budget, the board said its budget is "at a breaking point."

"The library has not received an increase in its operating budget in over 10 years (excluding negotiated wage increases for staff)," members wrote. "Over a decade's worth of inflation and cost increases, including COVID safety and PPE costs, have been absorbed without additional help from the city."

The board cited the Canadian Urban Libraries Council in asserting that Thunder Bay sits in the 25th percentile when it comes to library materials expenditures per capita.

The library returned a combined total of $300,000 of its budget to the city in 2020 and 2021 due to closures related to COVID-19.

What's out

More funding for out-of-the cold programs for vulnerable populations

The most intensely debated proposal to be rejected by councillors was a motion by Coun. Shelby Ch'ng to add $250,000 to the tax-supported budget for community partners to provide cold-weather programming for vulnerable populations – money that could be used to leverage funding from other organizations.

Existing programs, such as the city's warming shelters, Care Bus and Out of the Cold shelter at Grace Place do not have funding to continue past this winter, despite their popularity, the city's manager of community strategies, Cynthia Olsen said.

An outreach worker with the Matawa Tribal Council's WiiChiiHehWayWin street outreach program looks out over a street in Thunder Bay, Ont. City council voted down new spending for social programs in the city. (Logan Turner/CBC)

"I feel angry about the situation that Thunder Bay's in," Ch'ng said at the meeting.

"I feel angry that we're left hanging by the province that seems to think we're called North Bay. We're left hanging by the federal government who should be taking care of people … We are paying already the cost. This money is about cost containment."

But some councilors struggled with raising the tax levy for the initiative, particularly without specifics as to where the money would go.

"We're taxing people who have a house; they have the ability presumably to pay taxes," said Coun. Brian Hamilton. "But certainly, in my experience, I'm seeing a lot more people that are on the verge of not being able to pay their taxes as well."

"I's not just a simple matter of taking money from the haves and providing equitable treatment for the have-nots."

Some councillors argued that the city already contributes a lot to the welfare of homeless people and people with addictions and mental health issues, and Mayor Bill Mauro told them they should not feel guilty for saying no to more.

Ch'ng later amended her motion to reduce the request to $150,000, but that motion too went down too.

Money for design work on a proposed pedestrian bridge over the Neebing-McIntyre floodway

Council passed a motion moved by Coun. Mark Bentz on Monday night to reallocate $120,000 from the budget, which was designated for design work on a proposed pedestrian bridge over the Neebing-McIntyre floodway, to trail maintenance.

The proposed bridge connecting Vickers and Carrick Streets is expected to cost more than $2.5 million.

The bridge would run next to an existing bridge owned by CN Rail, and council was previously rebuffed in its efforts to partner with CN on sharing the structure, he told council.

But Bentz pointed out that CN has a new CEO and argued that the city should take another shot at negotiating with the railway before moving forward with their own project.

Coun. Shelby Ch'ng expressed doubt that CN would support the project saying, "The proof is in their reputation of how they've treated us in the past."

"I'm really disappointed for the community, to be honest that this would be postponed again," she said. "I feel for the active transportation community."

More money for public art

Coun. Brian Hamilton's proposal to increase the public art budget by $50,000 went down to defeat by a vote of 8-4 on Feb. 1.

The dollars would've been administered by the recreation and culture division and used for a variety of projects such as murals.

"[It's] a service to tell the artists that have been severely and drastically impacted by the pandemic that we support you," Hamilton told council. "Though this isn't a handout to artists. These funds would be a conduit for the arts to the wider community and to the public."

But Coun. Rebecca Johnson pointed out that there is already money available through the Clean Green and Beautiful Committee and suggested that the public art committee put together a proposal for next year's budget if they have a specific ask.