Thunder Bay man achieves "bucket list" accomplishment of beer sponsorship by epic running challenge

Beer and running often don't go together, but one man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is crossing an item off his bucket list after a running challenge he created garnered attention from the likes of a big beer company.

Through the month of April, Sean Spenrath began running every day, adding a kilometre each run until he hit a total of 30 kilometres on day 30.

"I thought, well, the one thing I can do is run outside. And I'm a fairly good runner so why don't we try and make like a little challenge out of it." he said in an interview with CBC Radio.

Spenrath said the challenge started out as a fun way to stay active amid the COVID-19 lockdown inThunder Bay, while also bringing some entertainment to friends, family, and his followers online.

'Dud to Stud, Drinking Suds'

In order to engage with his target audience, however, Spenrath said he felt like he needed a "hook" to the challenge he was creating for himself.

"You see all these athletes like on TV, you got your LeBron James, your Sydney Crosby. And they're all sponsored and it's never like the average joe, it's not the guy sitting on the couch watching Netflix or the guy you just see at the golf course golfing," said Spenrath.

The idea of getting "an average joe" sponsored by a big company is what drove Spenrath to hit the ground running, adding that earning a sponsorship by a beer company is a "bucket list item" for him.

Everyday, during the challenge, Spenrath took to Instagram to document the journey through videos and pictures, which he began to call "Dud to Stud, Drinking Suds" challenge.

Around day 12, Spenrath was able to capture the attention of Busch, who then agreed to sponsor the challenge with a case of beer. From that point on the challenge not only began to grow in kilometres, but also in community engagement.

Community organizations step up

Other companies in Thunder Bay began sponsoring the run, in a way that also gave back to the community. Uride, a ride sharing app in northern Ontario, donated free rides to non-essential workers as part of the challenge, while Hampton Inn and Suites hotel gave back to front line workers.

Spenrath said the community involvement quickly became the best part of the whole endeavour, adding that seeing others join in on the daily runs was another highlight.

"I think they were so entertained they were like, 'you know what I'll do a couple kilometres with you.' So I actually encouraged a lot of people to come out and actually run with me which was cool. I had one of my buddies do his first half marathon. We had like a lot of people stop in and do like three or four kilometres, or one kilometre," he explained.

Spenrath even had his dogs, Bailey and Issadora, join in on the runs. He said both of them reached personal records of their own.

"The wiener dog, yeah, she's a top notch runner. So it's easy ... you go out for let's say ten kilometres and then you come back to the house, and then you know you have this wiener dog that's raring to go another ten kilometres. That kind of pushes you on," said Spenrath.

By the end of the challenge, Spenrath completed over 400 kilometres and finally was able to cross off that bucket list item from his list.

"I made like a big celebration video of me dancing with the case of 30 because that was like the bucket list item, like at that point all I wanted to do with this was to entertain people and get my Busch sponsorship," he said.

While he recovers from day 30, Spenrath said he's already thinking of the next instalment of the challenge.

"I might be thinking about trying out an ultra marathon in a couple weeks so we'll see."