Thunder Bay brewery Craft Cares initiative a 'win-win' for restaurants and charities

Sleeping Giant Brewing Company (SGBC) has launched it's third annual Craft Cares campaign, which has taken on new importance this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of the Craft Cares initiative, the Thunder Bay Ont. brewery will be donating $0.50 from every SGBC product sold at participating licensee locations to local charities and organizations.

Each participating licensee location is being provided with the opportunity to select a local charity or organization that matters most to its business and staff.

"When the pandemic hit, we didn't know how our company would [fare]. Sleeping Giant Brewing Company has actually survived and thrived, and feel that now more than ever it is our responsibility to support our hard hit restaurant industry and local charities," said Andrea Mulligan, co-founder and CEO of SGBC.

Mulligan said organizers contemplated not moving forward with the campaign this year due to the pandemic, but ultimately decided that Craft Cares would serve as a "win-win" for all participants.

"We still thought, you know, maybe this is sort of a situation where we can motivate our community to support hard hit areas such as not-for-profit organizations or charities, but also the restaurant industry. So we decided to move forward with it this year so that we can promote people still utilizing our local restaurants for takeout," she said.

Over the past two years, Craft Cares has raised $26,942 and has supported 69 charities and organizations in northwestern Ontario. Mulligan said this year there are fewer participants, but the brewery has ensured each charity will be provided with a useful amount of funds by the end of the campaign.

"We're still willing to commit a minimum amount to everyone's charity. So even if their [restaurant and bars] sales aren't going to be what they are normally … we're still committing to ensure that their charity will walk away with a donation that will help them, and that they can participate knowing that," said Mulligan.

A new beer has also been introduced to Sleeping Giant Brewing Company's winter lineup in celebration of the campaign called Craft Cares Blackcurrant Ale. For every Craft Cares beer sold at the brewery and online, funding will be contributed to the Craft Cares initiative.

For the full list of participating Craft Cares locations and the 2021 charities and organizations please visit here.