Neighbours frustrated with garbage in greenspace amazed with Brent Park transformation

The frustration of seeing a green space full of litter, then being torn up by four-by-four vehicles, was enough for Jarron Childs to take matters into his own hands.

Childs, who lives near Brent Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., said the area has been full of junk for years — he remembers car parts and washing machines being thrown into the ravine area when he was a young boy living in the area.

He became annoyed with the condition of the green space, and decided if the city wouldn't clean up the area, he would.

That was back in 2016. Now, the Friends of Brent Park hope to move forward with making the park accessible to all.

'Night and day'

"I kind of got fed up with it after a while, because it was pretty gross, and I asked if I could start planting some trees and cleaning it up," Childs said, noting the city was on board with tree planting and cleaning up the area.

"Next thing I know, the city put an awesome pathway in. It was like night and day, just transformed the whole area."

Childs, the chair of the friends group, said the success story in his neighbourhood showed how with a bit of initiative, people can start to transform their neighbourhoods into more inviting spaces to live and play.

"The number of people that walk through increased dramatically. Some people started talking to me about it. I started telling them what we're trying to do. And if you make something look nice and generally people tend to treat it better."

About 150 trees have been planted, with funding grants from Tbaytel and the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority/

"So that was the goal," Childs said, "and, you know, we got this really nice little green space."

Working with a group of volunteers is a way to help improve city parks, of which there are about 175, said Werner Schwar, the supervisor of parks and open space planning with the City of Thunder Bay.

"Working with residents that wish to be involved in the neighbourhood park space, is where I think the most benefit is," Schwar said. "Dealing with the actual people who are going to be using the facility, and being the champions for it afterwards."

The installation of a walking trail through Brent Park has dramatically increased the park's usage, says Jarron Childs, with the Friends of Brent Park. (Friends of Brent Park/Facebook)

Schwar said the city has only so many resources to make improvements at its parks, which includes cutting grass throughout the summer.

Neighbourhood engagement

Having a neighbourhood want to have more than just an open area gives the parks division a roadmap to work with, Schwar said. If volunteers are willing to plant trees and make general improvements, with city approval, that work can really transform a space, he added.

"I'm really always happy to talk to people because I do believe strongly that especially in a neighborhood park, it is predominantly the neighborhood using them," Schwar said.

"Most of the time it's in the best interest of the neighbouring community."

Schwar said parks are really for and about the people that live in the city, right down to parkettes in specific neighbourhoods.

"It's always good to hear what ideas are, because I'd say the majority of our parks, especially our smaller neighborhood parks, don't really have any specific master plans for them," he said. "Hearing what the residents have to say and that are going to be using the park can help to steer or guide a process, or even work toward creating a plan for the park that would benefit both of us, both the city and the residents."

Schwar said improvements like pathways and even delineating areas for use can help improve a park. He said a neighbourhood group also helps take ownership, and helps in deterring vandalism as well. However, the city is bound by liability and accessibility requirements, which can sometimes halt otherwise good ideas.

The city itself has a high amount of parkland, Schwar said, but much of it is in the Boulevard Lake-Centennial Park-Trowbridge Falls area. Some older areas of the city are also park deficient, he said, as planning at that time did not prioritize open spaces.

Childs said future plans for Brent Park include maintenance to the field where the hockey rink is in the summer, a skating loop in the winter, and having more active and passive spaces.