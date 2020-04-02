Thunder Bay fire crews rescue person stranded at harbour break wall for 12 hours

An individual was rescued from the Thunder Bay harbour break wall by firefighters on Wednesday.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said they were called to check on a person who was calling for help at the wave break wall, which is a large concrete barrier located away from the marina.

Rescue crews launched an air boat from the marina so they could reach the stranded individual.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said the individual was estimated to have been at the break wall for 12 hours before receiving help.

"The individual was poorly dressed for the conditions of Lake Superior and was extremely cold. Fire crews then delivered the person back to the Marina and into the warm and welcoming hands of the Thunder Bay paramedics," Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief, Harold Spithoff, said in a statement.

Fire crews are reminding residents of Thunder Bay to stay off the ice at the Thunder Bay harbour.

"It is an offence to be out on the ice in the Thunder Bay harbour. It is not wise to be out on the ice of Lake Superior without proper clothing, it is not wise to be out in the harbour," said Spithoff.