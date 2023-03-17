Thunder Bay braces for another spring storm headed this way

Environment Canada says a winter storm will begin this evening for Thunder Bay and portions of Superior West and Superior North.

Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible and peak snowfall rates could reach 2 to 4 cm per hour. Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow in exposed areas is very likely with strong wind gusts up to 70 km per h.

The snow is expected to begin Tuesday evening and is forecast to taper off Wednesday night.

The snow will likely be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times, potentially lowering snowfall amounts.

Environment Canada says the heaviest snow is expected this evening for areas near the Minnesota border and the Lakehead area.

WATCH | Check out the reactions as Thunder Bay dug out of its first spring storm: Spring is in the air in northwestern Ontario, but so is 15 cm of snow Duration 2:41 An early spring snow storm hit Thunder Bay on the second official day of spring. People are digging out but they're taking it in stride, because in this part of Canada, it's not March without a good dump of snow.

Regions north of Lake Superior will see the heaviest snow before dawn Wednesday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Hydro One already preparing for outages

The high winds anticipated over the next 48 to 72 hours have prompted Hydro One to dispatch crews to respond to potential outages ahead of time, said Tiziana Baccega Rosa, spokesperson for Hydro One.

It is hard to predict the severity or scope of service disruptions, but "we do anticipate there will be some level of outages based on what we know today," she said.

Baccega Rosa encourages people to prepare an emergency kit in advance. That will look different for every household but may include:

Cash

Batteries

Blankets

Candles

Flashlights

Food and water

Pet supplies

She also warns people to be weary of downed power lines, since there is no way to tell if they are energized or not. People should stay at least 10 metres back and report downed lines to police and their local utility provider.

Customers can sign up for Hydro One proactive text alerts or check the Hydro One app or website for outage updates, she said.