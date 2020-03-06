Rolling down memory lane:Thunder Bay bowling community leaves impact over last 50 years

A parent from Pickering Ont., attending the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 to cheer on his daughter in the five-pin bowling competition, was reminded of his own bowling experience in northern Ontario.

Walter Heeney was the former president of the Master Bowlers Association of Canada, as well as the provincial president for a number of years.

As he sat in the stands at Galaxy Lanes in Thunder Bay watching his daughter compete, Heeney shared photos from his past career as a bowler, including one of the Canadian Bowling Congress in 1979.

"Frank Masaro was one of the big players from Northern Ontario a volunteer all his life and he did a lot of good work for northern Ontario," he said, while pointing at the black and white photo.

Walter Heeney holds a photo of the Canadian Bowling Congress from before 1979, which included Frank Masaro, who he says was a great advocate for northern Ontario. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Heeney said the Master Bowlers of Canada came to Thunder Bay for the first time in 2002, where they bowled at Galaxy Lanes.

"The championship was great as usual a fabulous time... when I'm here today one of the fellows who was a coach back in 2002 is here as chief judge of play...and nice to see him and renew some old acquaintances."

Heeney said being at the Special Olympics reminded him of Thunder Bay's history as being a great "volunteer area".

"It doesn't surprise me when I hear at the opening ceremonies that there's a thousand volunteers. That's what Thunder Bay does, they volunteer," he said.

Heeney said over the course of his bowling career, Thunder Bay was always a place people wanted to travel to for competitions.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.