Repairs to Thunder Bay's Boulevard Lake dam could begin in June

After several years of delays it looks like "all the ducks are in a row" to begin repairs on the Boulevard Lake dam in Thunder Bay, said city project engineer Mike Vogrig. However, access to the lake and the existing pedestrian walkway will be restricted during the two years of construction.

"We do have to lower the lake levels at the dam to build coffer dams so we can access the front side of the dam so we can do all the concrete repairs to where the water usually is, so there will be a lower water level in Boulevard Lake at least for 2020 and that will prevent any sort of recreational use of the lake for at least this summer," he said.

People wishing to walk or bike all the way around the lake will now have to use Cumberland Street "or just turn around and do a half loop."

100-year-old structure needs new concrete, stabilization

The structure is over 100 years old and the concrete has deteriorated significantly. As well, it's secondary support system also needs to be reinforced, he said.

"With this particular dam it's not just the mass that holds it down, but there's a set of tendons that are tensioned in the middle of the dam, and basically uses those fastening forces as well as the mass" to hold it place and prevent it from tipping over with the force of the water.

Guidelines require a second "set of tendons be put in place in case there's issue with rusting or corrosion over the life of the structure," said Vogrig.

The walkway over the dam will also be widened by approximately three metres to match the size of the asphalt pathway around the lake, and the old gatehouse form former power generation equipment will be removed to make room for benches and a viewing area.

Repairs could start in late June

Bids for the project range from seven to $17 million dollars said Vogrig, noting the city had budgeted slightly over $12 million, with some funding coming from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

City staff have begun reviewing the proposals and expect to report to council in late March or early April, with construction beginning shortly after June 20, to avoid interfering with fish spawning season.

The project had faced several delays over the environmental assessment process.