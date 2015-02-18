Council slated to approve additional $1.5M cost for Boulevard Lake dam

City councillors in Thunder Bay are slated to approve an additional $1.5 million for the reconstruction of the Boulevard Lake dam.

A report from administration showed the cost overrun for the project are about $1.3 million, with the remainder coming from additional consulting fees.

The two-year project, slated to wrap up at the end of October, was started in 2019.

Originally, the city estimated repairs to the century-old structure would cost about $12 million. The tender was awarded to construction firm Concrete Walls, at a cost of just over $7.2 million, inclusive of HST and a $900,000 contingency fund.

Coun. Andrew Foulds, who represents the Current River ward, where the dam is situated, said the cost over-run was not a complete surprise.

"I mean, I'm not happy about that. However, even with the extra expenditures, the cost is coming in much less than the original estimate."

By the time the additional cost is factored in, the project will still be about $3 million less than originally anticipated.

The additional work is because of having to completely replace post tensioning, instead of just replacing it, along with having to remove more bedrock than anticipated.

Other reasons for the overrun include additional work, such as repairing the penstocks under the dam, which would lead to a future power generating station. The contractor also ran into unseasonably cold weather in October 2020, which also led to additional work being done in the winter, instead of drawing down Boulevard Lake for a second year.

One surprise, was a wooden weir was determined to be of significant historical importance, which was examined when water levels were lowered. Additional work needed to be done to ensure the structure, although normally underwater, was protected during construction.

Finally, the viewing platform, which will feature reused materials from the original dam also saw a cost increase. That historical preservation was a condition of the environmental assessment the project went through before construction began.