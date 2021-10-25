After years of waiting, Thunder Bay's Boulevard Lake dam walkway set to re-open

People who want to walk, stroll or cycle over the Boulevard Lake Dam in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be able to cross over the popular walkway within the next couple weeks.

Construction is wrapping up on the two-year project, which saw extensive concrete work take place at the century-old dam. The walkway on top of the structure was totally replaced, and widened, allowing people to easily pass each other, a major change from the previous narrow pathway.

"A lot of the features that citizens wanted in this facility, are there," said Coun. Andrew Foulds, who represents the Current River ward, where the dam and adjacent Boulevard Lake are located.

Highlights include a new wider top deck, improved views, and repurposed items like the monorail and stop logs, Foulds said.

Foulds said his involvement in the dam started 13 years ago, requesting an engineering report to look at its condition. That initial request led to a few false starts for work on the dam, as well as a comprehensive environmental assessment before any work could take place.

More work required to preserve another, underwater dam at Boulevard Lake added to the delays. Due to its historical value, even though it cannot be easily seen, work was required to preserve the old structure.

Councillor Andrew Foulds stands on the walkway at the Boulevard Lake Dam in Thunder Bay, Ont. He says he's excited for people to begin using it in two weeks. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Although the wait for a refurbished dam has been 13 years, Foulds believes it's worthwhile.

"I can't wait for people to get out here. It's been a long time, and I'm really hopeful that people enjoy it as much as I already have."

"I think we've got it right."

The dam is popular with walkers and is often used by fundraising groups for charity runs, like the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September.

The upgraded walkway on the dam will be welcome, explained Don Morrison, Don Morrison, the chair of Thunder Bay's Terry Fox Run.

"Clearly if it's wider than the old one, that will make it a lot easier. Where we start the run, it's probably a couple hundred metres from the bridge. So, there was congestion going across it. If it's wider, it'll be a lot easier for the participants to cross that bridge."

Morrison said the walkway also allows the Terry Fox Run to ensure it has lower costs as fewer police are required for traffic control.

"By having that bridge, we can lower our cost of policing. By having the runners and the walkers go counterclockwise around Boulevard Lake, it cuts our policing costs probably by a third."

Morrison said the Terry Fox Run is slated to take place in mid-September, 2022.

Everyone else though, will get to use it much sooner. The walkway is set to open up in about two weeks.