An announcement from the federal government this week that travellers arriving to Canada by air would no longer have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel is a step toward re-opening the border, but not the one Sara Anderson was hoping for.

Anderson, who lives in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, often travels to Thunder Bay, Ont., to see her partner and step-children. The 550-kilometre drive means Anderson has to cross the Canada-U.S. border at Pigeon River.

Since the pandemic began, Anderson has seen her family in Canada twice — once in November 2020 and another time in March. She was granted an exemption for entry to Canada based on her relationship with her common-law partner.

It hasn't been easy, with Anderson having to take long stretches off work to quarantine when she has visited Canada.

"It was totally understandable, I get all that," she said, noting she was fully vaccinated on her second trip to Canada.

"The officers at the border, Pigeon River, where I cross, were really fantastic," she said, noting the testing was "slick" upon arrival.

Sara Anderson and Joe Forgues take a photo together after seeing each other for the first time in 256 days, in November 2020. Anderson lives in the Minneapolis - St. Paul area, while Forgues lives in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Supplied by Sara Anderson)

"We had some hope, as vaccination rates in Canada were beginning to move up really quickly, that we would hear good news soon. There were rumblings of the border potentially opening in June.

"I'm obviously well past the point of hoping for anything, because it's been so many months of this, that we have to endure and until there's an actual concrete change, [so I] don't get too worked up on what we hear about."

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC News the two countries are in constant discussion about opening the border.

"We do have a report from the testing and screening panel of experts that reports to me about how we can stage in relaxation of measures at the border and what kinds of markers we would be looking for in order to do that," Hajdu said.

She added that vaccination rates, caseloads and provincial health capacities are all factors in that decision.

Hajdu said she met with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra last week, virtually, to discuss how to reopen.

"He and I agreed that whatever we do, we need to do it through the lens of evidence, science and advice of our experts, as well as putting health in the forefront of the decisions that we make."

Hajdu said a health protocol could be developed that would allow the border to open, enabling some economic growth, while not putting people at risk.

"I know that a number of regions in both countries are very anxious to resume unfettered travel between the United States and Canada."

Mounting frustration

Anderson said there is mounting frustration around the increasing vaccination rates and decreasing caseloads, without any movement on land border restrictions.

Current federal regulations require travellers coming into Canada by land or water to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, as well as to take two COVID-19 tests.

"It's been really hard. I know everybody's in lockdown, and they don't get to see their friends and do things, but that's my spouse. That's my other person. We've had to endure basically the entire pandemic apart," said Anderson.

"When everybody talks about getting back to some sense of normal, nothing changes for me. Because my normal is on my extended weekends that I don't work, then I go home. And I drive north and go and stay with Joe and the kids in Thunder Bay, and I come back."

Anderson said she would like to see the two countries come up with a plan to at least open the border in stages. She said she has no issue with ensuring travellers have two doses of vaccine, but said the 14-day quarantine feels a little too harsh, based on current science.

"I wouldn't want it to be a free-flow entry, absolutely not. For one thing, that would be insulting to … the families that have been separated to just, all of a sudden, let American tourists in to go fishing in northwestern Ontario. [It] would be devastating, on a morale level."