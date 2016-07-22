Border Cats turn attention to 2021 season

With the 2020 Thunder Bay Border Cats Northwoods League season officially scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is turning its attention to next year.

"There were so many moving parts, with the league, and being in different states, and in Canada, and Canada being the most-restrictive of all the locations," said Tony Di Paolo, general manager, Thunder Bay Border Cats. "[The league] had to make a decision, and they put forth a suggestion of us bowing out of the season."

There is some good news for at least some of the players who'd signed on to the 2020 Border Cats team, however.

The Northwoods League has approved a three-team mini-league in Bismarck, North Dakota this summer. And one of the teams, known as the Bismarck Flickertails, will largely be made up of American-born players who'd signed with the Border Cats.

Di Paolo said there were 12 Canadian-born players on the 2020 Cats roster, with the remainder being American-born.

Due to travel restrictions, Canadian players can't yet cross the U.S. border to play baseball. But all of the American players are heading down to Bismarck.

"They were getting handed a team by us," Di Paolo said. "We had to basically release our players for them to go there. They won't be a Border Cat team, but it's our roster."

In a media release issued Wednesday, the Northwoods League said the other two teams in the mini-league are Bismarck Larks, and Bismarck Bull Moose.

They'll play a total of 72 games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Play will begin once North Dakota moves into its "low risk" phase of reopening, the release states.

The Northwoods League has said it's open to starting up other mini-leagues this summer in other areas, if anti-pandemic measures are rolled back enough to allow that.

Di Paolo said that Canadian-born Cats players would be given the opportunity to join if they can cross the border to play baseball at some point this summer.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats are the only Canadian team in the Northwoods League.

Di Paolo said the Cats have had to pay some expenses this year, such as getting staff on board.

One thing they won't be on the hook for, though, is paying the city for the lease of Port Arthur Stadium.

"We're on a year-to-year lease at the moment," he said. "So, if we're not using it this year, we won't be paying."

But still, the team is looking at ways to bring in some revenue this year.

"We're looking at doing something else throughout the summer, some entertainment and stuff," Di Paolo said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to bring in some money for the organization."

And in the meantime, the Cats have 2021 in their sights.

"We look forward to being back in 2021 with our roster, because a lot of them will be returning," he said. "We have [another] year to prepare."