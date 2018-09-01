Man's body pulled from river in Thunder Bay on Saturday, police say
Police say a man's body was pulled from a river in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Saturday morning.
Body was found in the Kaministiquia River, which connects to Lake Superior
Thunder Bay police said they received a call from a bystander who located the body in the water at about 8:20 a.m.
Police said the body was found in the Kaministiquia River, which connects to Lake Superior.
They said Thunder Bay Fire Rescue conducted a water recovery of the deceased man.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages and that information will be released as it continues.
