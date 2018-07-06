It seems this year's Blues Festival lineup in Thunder Bay, Ont., has struck a chord with fans.

On Friday afternoon, organizers of the annual summer event announced that both VIP and general weekend passes are already sold out.

"Last year we sold the complete festival out about ten days in advance of the festival, so we're far ahead of that, for sure," said Trevor Hurtig, manager of marketing and development for the festival.

"So we're just ecstatic, and Thunder Bay and the surrounding region certainly came out and supported us here."

Hurtig said this year's lineup, featuring headliner Bryan Adams, is likely one factor in early ticket sales.

The fact that 2018 marked the first year the festival sold out in advance, may also have lit a fire under the feet of fans, he added.

"That really kind of made people sort of wake up and ... go, 'I'd better get my tickets right away,' as opposed to waiting," he said.

About 7,000 people per day are expected to attend the event, which takes place at Thunder Bay's waterfront on July 5, 6 and 7.