Lakehead University researcher wants to know why blue-green algae popping up in area lakes

A naturally occurring algae, which can look bright green, has caught the attention of a PhD candidate and researcher at Lakehead University.

Nathan Wilson is studying how human activity may influence the production of blue-green algae on lakes around Thunder Bay, Ont.

Wilson is focusing on two lakes south of the city, one with camps or cottages, while using another lake, with no camps, as a baseline.

"The common conception is that humans are kind of altering the ecosystem through climate change as well as introducing additional nutrients," Wilson said.

"Fertilizer from the lawn, septic systems starting to leak into the water, and provide nutrients that are driving the algae blooms."

Wilson said cyanobacteria, more commonly known as blue-green algae, is naturally occurring and is probably present in most lakes in northwestern Ontario. However, it's the level of the bacteria that is key, as it's the amount of bacteria that can be problematic and contribute to the bloom.

"The blooms don't seem to be the same consistency as what we expect in the southern lakes down in Lake Erie and stuff. We're not seeing those long term [blooms] beginning in like late May, springtime, and consisting of, huge swaths of area that the cyanobacteria are covering."

"They're much more these short term blooms. They might appear in the early morning of the midsummer, June, July, August, and then disappear by, you know, noon or a little bit after noon before sometimes government or other researchers have time to get there, actually document them. So they're very kind of fleeting in that nature."

Wilson said a blue-green algae bloom doesn't need an entire waterbody to turn colour — as often is found, wind drives up the bacteria toward a shoreline, where is accumulates.

"When you've heard of it in other news articles about dogs dying or animals and pets being poisoned from cyanobacteria, that's usually the case is it's been a weather event that's picked it up off of the sediment and pushed it on shore."

The algae can cause different issues for people as well as pets and livestock, Wilson said, ranging from irritated eyes to an upset stomach in people, to even death in animals.

A blue-green algae bloom can appear in many different ways, says Nathan Wilson, a PhD candidate and researcher at Lakehead University, who is looking into the blooms in northwestern Ontario. (Grand River Conservation Authority)

"So it's still kind of in contention as to how dangerous the cyanobacteria is to the public, and that's part of the big misconception as people get this in their head, that, oh, this kind of bacteria, there's this huge risk, there's this huge problem with it. And it actually takes a lot of research to figure out how much of a risk that actually is for the public."

"I think that's going to be one of the key aspects moving forward is getting the public educated into what is it they should be looking for and what should they be monitoring on their lake as we move into the future," Wilson said, noting that water temperature, the length of time when no ice is on the lake, and when freeze-up and break-up takes place all has an impact on cyanobacteria levels.

Wilson said he is always interested in hearing about blue-green algae blooms, particularly around Thunder Bay.

"But having the citizens out there and monitoring and paying any attention to it, I think is the only way that we're really actually going to be able to fully understand and be able to manage the lakes to try to prevent any of those impacts on the property value or the longevity of the lake and our accessibility of it."

Wilson can be reached here, or by emailing him here.