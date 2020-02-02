More than a dozen events to mark Black History Month in Thunder Bay

People in Thunder Bay, Ont., can participate in more than a dozen activities to celebrate Black History Month in the city this year.

Members of the Caribbean African Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay (CAMAT) held a kick-off event for the month on Saturday.



The group is excited to offer a series of events that share black culture and tradition, recognize and acknowledge the contributions of black people, and engage young people in the community, said CAMAT president Colleen Peters.

Among those events is a pair of exhibits at the Thunder Bay Museum from the Ontario Black History Society.

"The exhibits include the contributions of black Canadians to Canada as well as a sports history exhibit as well," Peters said. "I'm incredibly excited about that."

Thunder Bay Black History Month events:

Feb. 5 - Caribbean Construct: t-shirt making

6-8 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association

Feb. 6 - Movie night with RBC and AFCASA: screening of Amistad

6-9 p.m. at the Study on the Lakehead University campus

Feb. 11 - Opening day of two Black History exhibits at the Thunder Bay Museum: Roots to Freedom and Black Canadians in Sport

Feb. 12 - Caribbean Construct: traditional headpieces

6-8 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association

Feb. 15 - CAMAT community networking/connection wing night

7 p.m. at the Foundry

Feb. 19 - Caribbean Construct: carnival parade wear

6-8 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association

Feb. 20 - Movie night with the anti-racism committee: screening of #42

6-9 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Public Library Brodie Community Hub

Feb. 25 - Dirty Pour teen paint night

6 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Public Library Brodie Community Hub

Feb. 26 - Youth paint night

6 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Public Library County Park Community Hub

Feb. 27 - Movie night with the anti-racism committee: screening of Race

6-9 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Public Library Brodie Community Hub

Feb. 28 - Anansi Spider stories and crafts

10:30 a.m. at the Thunder Bay Public Library Brodie Community Hub

2:30 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Public Library County Park Community Hub

Feb. 29 - 10th annual Black History Month dinner and gala

7 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Centre

